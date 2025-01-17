Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagenasasnowflightviewlarsenscientistantarcticnovemberThese photograph shows the wide view of the rift in Larsen C from the vantage point of NASA’s DC-8 research aircraft. NASA scientist John Sonntag snapped the photos on November 10, 2016, during an Operation IceBridge flight. The mission, which makes airborne surveys of changes in polar ice, completed its eighth consecutive Antarctic deployment later that month. The rift in Larsen C measures about 100 meters (300 feet) wide and cuts about half a kilometer (one-third of a mile) deep—completely through to the bottom of the ice shelf. 