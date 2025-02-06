Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imageold vintage paperold papercolonialold documentsvintageold moneyold billwritten public domain£3 Colonial currency from the Province of North Carolina. Signed by William Downing, John Lovick, Edward Moseley, Cullen Pollock, and Thomas Swann. Handwritten. (Friedberg Colonial ref# NC-33). 