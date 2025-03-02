Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageplaying cardsvintage playing cardsmoneyplay cardvintage handwritingvintagehandwritingdutchOne guilder, playing card money, issued 1801 in Dutch Guiana. 