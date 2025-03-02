rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
One guilder, playing card money, issued 1801 in Dutch Guiana. Prior to the formal introduction of paper currency, playing…
Save
Edit Image
playing cardsvintage playing cardsmoneyplay cardvintage handwritingvintagehandwritingdutch
Spending money Instagram post template
Spending money Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536752/spending-money-instagram-post-templateView license
Money bag clipart illustration psd
Money bag clipart illustration psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015050/psd-vintage-cartoon-iconView license
Food business card editable template, restaurant industry
Food business card editable template, restaurant industry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7648499/food-business-card-editable-template-restaurant-industryView license
Money bag illustration.
Money bag illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9015064/image-face-person-vintageView license
Potluck party poster template, editable text & design
Potluck party poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665551/potluck-party-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
$1 Colonial currency from the Province of New Hampshire. Signed by James McClure, E. Robinson, Joseph Pearson, and John…
$1 Colonial currency from the Province of New Hampshire. Signed by James McClure, E. Robinson, Joseph Pearson, and John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718089/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Potluck party Instagram post template
Potluck party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749650/potluck-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Money bag clipart illustration vector
Money bag clipart illustration vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047162/vector-face-person-vintageView license
Flower shop Instagram post template
Flower shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443603/flower-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
$1 Colonial currency from the former Colony of Rhode Island. Signed by Caleb Harris and Metcalf Bowler, and endorsed by…
$1 Colonial currency from the former Colony of Rhode Island. Signed by Caleb Harris and Metcalf Bowler, and endorsed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718448/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Floral boutique Instagram post template
Floral boutique Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443602/floral-boutique-instagram-post-templateView license
Bank note (1862) vintage money. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
Bank note (1862) vintage money. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103446/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Accounting masterclass Instagram post template
Accounting masterclass Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536751/accounting-masterclass-instagram-post-templateView license
Bank note (1862) vintage money. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
Bank note (1862) vintage money. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173809/photo-image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Save more money Instagram post template
Save more money Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206522/save-more-money-instagram-post-templateView license
United States one dollar bill, obverse (2003) engraving art. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
United States one dollar bill, obverse (2003) engraving art. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11563260/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Healthcare counseling Instagram post template
Healthcare counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599546/healthcare-counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
United States one dollar bill, reverse (2019). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
United States one dollar bill, reverse (2019). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11523800/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Digital business payments Instagram post template
Digital business payments Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599517/digital-business-payments-instagram-post-templateView license
United States one dollar bill, reverse (2019). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
United States one dollar bill, reverse (2019). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11064993/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Finance podcast Instagram story template, editable text
Finance podcast Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18916461/finance-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Japanese Government (Burma), One Cent (1942) The Japanese government-issued rupee in Burma, part of the Japanese invasion…
Japanese Government (Burma), One Cent (1942) The Japanese government-issued rupee in Burma, part of the Japanese invasion…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718384/photo-image-public-domain-money-redFree Image from public domain license
Roulette poster template
Roulette poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14396863/roulette-poster-templateView license
Japanese Government (Philippines)-1000 Pesos (1945) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…
Japanese Government (Philippines)-1000 Pesos (1945) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718185/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
It's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and text
It's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092955/its-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
PHI-106-Japanese Government (Philippines)-1 Peso (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…
PHI-106-Japanese Government (Philippines)-1 Peso (1942) The Japanese government-issued Philippine peso, part of the Japanese…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718470/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Wax seal stamp editable mockup
Wax seal stamp editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521242/wax-seal-stamp-editable-mockupView license
Wealthy man gold coins clipart vector
Wealthy man gold coins clipart vector
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031287/vector-person-cartoon-illustrationsView license
Business deals poster template, editable text & design
Business deals poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10215934/business-deals-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Bank note (1862) vintage money. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
Bank note (1862) vintage money. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103537/photo-image-paper-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Editable saving money element set
Editable saving money element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15144290/editable-saving-money-element-setView license
Dead Letter Office cover (1863) vintage envelope. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
Dead Letter Office cover (1863) vintage envelope. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10103420/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Credit cards poster template, editable text and design
Credit cards poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11953724/credit-cards-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wealthy man gold coins illustration.
Wealthy man gold coins illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031128/image-person-cartoon-illustrationsView license
Cards advice inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
Cards advice inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663474/cards-advice-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
£3 Colonial currency from the Province of North Carolina. Signed by William Downing, John Lovick, Edward Moseley, Cullen…
£3 Colonial currency from the Province of North Carolina. Signed by William Downing, John Lovick, Edward Moseley, Cullen…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718536/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cards advice inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
Cards advice inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11661995/cards-advice-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Money sack clipart psd
Money sack clipart psd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031203/psd-illustrations-public-domain-moneyView license
Credit card poster template, editable text and design
Credit card poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11954417/credit-card-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Money sack illustration.
Money sack illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031130/image-illustrations-public-domain-moneyView license