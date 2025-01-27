Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecold warsoviet militarynavy shipswater incidentspyamericanold war picturesblack and whiteOn 12 February 1988, the U.S. Navy cruiser USS Yorktown, while exercising the "right of innocent passage" for a spy mission in Soviet territorial waters, was rammed by the Soviet frigate Bezzavetniy (collision pictured) with the intention of pushing the Yorktown into international waters. This action has been called "the last incident of the Cold War". 