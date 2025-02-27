Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagenunblack abd whitevintage photodenizkielnavy destroyeroceanvintageMoltke ABD'de; Alman İmparatorluğu'nun büyük kruvazörlerinden Moltke sınıfının birinci gemisi SMS Moltke, Kaiserliche Marine bayrak gemisi olarak ABD'yi ziyaret etmek için 11 Mayıs 1912'de SMS Stettin ve SMS Bremen olmak üzere iki hafif kruvazör ile birlikte Kiel'den hareket etti. 30 Mayıs'ta Commonwealth of Virginia'da bulunan ABD Deniz Kuvvetleri'nin üssü Hampton Roads'a ulaştı. İki haftalık doğu sahili gezisinden sonra 24 Haziran'da Kiel'e döndü.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 