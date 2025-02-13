Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedollar coincoingold coinsmint goldliberty gold coinvintagegoldmoneyThe 1849 G$20 Liberty Head (Twenty D.) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-5732-33Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 611 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7367 x 3750 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFinancial freedom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763486/financial-freedom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license1866 G$20 Liberty Head (motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by James B. Longacre JN2015-6762-63https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718532/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLaw firm services Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082218/law-firm-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1822 G$5 Capped Head (large diameter) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-5467-68https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718389/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFinance law firm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11926269/finance-law-firm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1834 G$5 Classic Head Gold (fineness 0.8990), 22.5mm, 8.36g, designed by William Kneass JN2015-6740-41https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718472/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseShopping guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738929/shopping-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1933 G$20 Saint Gaudens Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-5989-90https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718387/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial freedom Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987807/financial-freedom-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license1907 G$20 Saint Gaudens (Roman, high relief) edge detail Gold (fineness 0.9000), 34mm, 33.436g, designed by Augustus Saint…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718085/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAI investment platform Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8673558/investment-platform-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView license1840 G$5 Liberty (or Coronet) Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.8990), 21.6mm, 8.359g, designed by Christian Gobrecht JN2015…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718499/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAI investment platform Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676287/investment-platform-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView license1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (heraldic eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718474/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoin saving finance blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211399/coin-saving-finance-blue-background-editable-designView license1795 G$5 Turban Head (or Capped Bust) (small eagle) Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Robert Scot JN2015-6732…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718445/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial freedom blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987814/financial-freedom-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license1807 G$5 Capped Bust Gold (fineness 0.9160), 25mm, 8.75g, designed by Reich JN2015-6736-37https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718160/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFinancial freedom Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11987817/financial-freedom-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license1907 G$10 Indian Head (no motto) Gold (fineness 0.9000), 27mm, 16.718g, designed by Augustus Saint-Gaudens JN2015-6758-59https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718520/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGood money habits Instagram template, cute editable design for kidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18448911/good-money-habits-instagram-template-cute-editable-design-for-kidsView licenseFrance 1640 4 Louis d’or (Louis XIII), Paris Mint. The 4 Louis d’or, issued only in 1640, contains (on average) 0.869 ounces…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718257/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAI investment platform blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8676286/investment-platform-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseOne Louis d'Or (1788), depicting Louis XVI of France JN2015-6870-71https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718517/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCrypto investment strategy Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8673521/png-dimensional-coinView licenseEl Salvador 1892 20 pesos, first year of issue for gold coinage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718454/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCrypto investment strategy Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8680652/png-dimensional-coinView licenseReverse of the 1933 Double Eagle. This is a scan from the US Mint Pressroom Image Library [1]. As a U.S. coin, the design is…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718076/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCoin money saving background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199390/coin-money-saving-background-editable-designView licenseCuba 1915 5 Pesos Cuban gold pesos were engraved by Charles Edward Barber, Chief Engraver of the United States Mint and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718447/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGrow your money poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739155/grow-your-money-poster-templateView licenseFrance 1803-04-A 20 Francshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718385/france-1803-04-a-francsFree Image from public domain licenseDigital investment poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763455/digital-investment-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license1807 US coin isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726390/1807-coin-isolated-object-psdView licenseCoin stack money blue background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211400/coin-stack-money-blue-background-editable-designView license1807 US coin isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726393/1807-coin-isolated-object-psdView licenseCoin stack money blue iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211402/coin-stack-money-blue-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license1807 US coin isolated object psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726391/1807-coin-isolated-object-psdView licenseCoin stack money finance editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205552/coin-stack-money-finance-editable-designView license1807 US coin, isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9726357/1807-coin-isolated-designView license