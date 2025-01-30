Kingdom of Norway, Regerings Kommission, 5 Rigsdaler Courant (1807). Norway circulated one issue of paper currency in 1695 and following a hiatus of just over a century, resumed issuing banknotes in 1807. "On request, relieve the bearer of this instrument by presenting five rigsdaler dansk courant, either through the Schleswig-Holstein Cashier's Office in Rendsborg or through the Royal District Office in Aalborg. Meanwhile validate this instrument until the same be called for, between man and man, for five rigsdaler dansk courant and receive it thus in all Royal revenues. Issued according to the highest Regulation of 18 September 1807 and after authorization from the Royal Administration Commission. Christiania, the 1 October 1807."
