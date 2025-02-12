rawpixel
Nazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
Aftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…
Thanks for serving Instagram post template
Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…
Memorial day Instagram post template
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
War poster template, editable vintage photography design
B-24 Liberator Through flak and over the destruction created by preceding waves of bombers, these 15th Air Force B-24s leave…
D-Day invasion poster template
Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
Memorial day Instagram post template
War, vintage photography template design
Memorial day Instagram post template
"Top Women" at U.S. Steel's Gary, Indiana, Works, 1940-1945. Original public domain image from Flickr
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
Positive & inspirational quote Facebook story template
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
History & inspirational quote Facebook story template
Evelyn T. Gray, Riveter and Pearlyne Smiley, Bucker, Complete a Job on Center Section of a Bomber. Unrestricted. Original…
Stop war Instagram post template
Photograph of Women Working at a Bell System Telephone Switchboard. Original public domain image from Flickr
Memorial day Instagram post template
56th Evacuation Hospital after German shelling. Picture caption and copyright information stamped on verso. Original public…
Memorial day Instagram post template
A wounded American soldier is loaded into a medic half-track (1944). Original public domain image from Flickr
Remembering our soldiers Instagram post template
Bloody Saturday - This terrified baby was one of the only human beings left alive in Shanghai's South Station after the…
D-Day invasion Instagram post template
Newsmap : week of October 14 to October 21, 215th week of the war, 97th week of U.S. participation. (1943), vintage…
D-Day heroes poster template
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…
D-day anniversary poster template
Vintage globe, world map illustration by Manning, F. E psd. Remixed by rawpixel.
War through the lens poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II, vintage photography template design
D-day anniversary Instagram post template
Vintage globe, world map illustration by Manning, F. E. Remixed by rawpixel.
D-Day poster template
A LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…
