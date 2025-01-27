Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagegardenhoney beeanimalfaceartbeepublic domaingreenAgapostemon splendens Sweat bee (Agapostemon splendens)TX, Bastrop Co.Camp Swift (Site D)Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 781 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4160 x 2706 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGardeners editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12751307/gardeners-editable-design-community-remixView licenseMetallic Green Bee (Halictidae, Agapostemon sp.) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720111/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBee friendly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914533/bee-friendly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSweat bee (Halictidae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Commons Ford Ranchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720167/photo-image-face-public-domain-beesFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979733/world-bee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSweat bee, male Texas Agapostemon (Halictidae, Agapostemon texanus (Cresson)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720083/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322649/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseSweat bee (Halictidae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Commons Ford Ranchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720151/photo-image-face-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseBee friendly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979706/bee-friendly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSweat Bee (Halictus ligatus) TX, Jeff Davis Co. Davis Mountains TNC Res. 1800m, J.L.Neff & A. Hook Public domain image by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720033/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322641/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseSweat bee (Halictidae) USA; Travis Co; Austin; Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory C. Kujalowicz.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719922/photo-image-public-domain-bee-greenFree Image from public domain licenseHoney bee farm Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14855005/honey-bee-farm-instagram-post-templateView licenseMetallic Sweat Bee (Halictidae, Agapostemon angelicus) USA, NM, Socorro Co.: Sevilleta NWR Blue grama core site, on COEQ…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719995/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322643/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseDieunomia nevadensis arizonensis TEXAS: Culberson Co. Van Horne, 44 mi. N J.L.Neff & A.Hook Collected on flowers of Lepidium…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719962/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322654/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseSweat Bee (Augochloropsis sp.) USA, Texas, Travis Co., Purple Flowering bush by BIO coll. N. Jackson MNJ121.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719955/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322637/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseJumping spider (Salticidae, Phidippus apacheanus (Chamberlin & Gertsch)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720051/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322653/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseSweat bee (Halictidae, Augochloropsis metallica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14 Texas EcoLab Red…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720090/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable honey bee design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322146/editable-honey-bee-design-element-setView licenseMegalopta sp. (female) Nicaragua Rio San Juan Refugio Bartola @ Rio San Juan/Rio Bartola A.W. Hook J.C. Abbott Public domain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719985/photo-image-face-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseSave the Bees poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228933/save-the-bees-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseAugochloropsis Sumptuosa TEXAS: Bastrop Co. Camp Swift A. Hook & J. Neff Public domain image by Lexi Roberts Produced as…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719940/photo-image-public-domain-bees-greenFree Image from public domain licenseDaycare logo template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13642065/daycare-logo-template-editable-designView licenseUnidentified Halictid Bee TEXAS: Travis County Residential Neighborhood; found on Amaryllis sp. 9.83km N of Downtown Austin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720045/photo-image-face-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228936/world-bee-day-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseAbdomen of Norton’s Nomia (Halictidae, Nomia nortoni (Cresson)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory T.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720089/photo-image-public-domain-bee-blackFree Image from public domain licenseSave the Bees flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228930/save-the-bees-flyer-template-editableView licenseSweat bee (Halictus parallelus) TX, Lamar Co. Powderly, Camp Maxey A.W.Hook. Public domain image by Alexis Roberts Produced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719999/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable bee insect design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322638/editable-bee-insect-design-element-setView licenseTarantula (Theraphosidae) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720131/photo-image-public-domain-woods-animalFree Image from public domain licenseHoney comb, bees and flower paper remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623366/honey-comb-bees-and-flower-paper-remix-editable-designView licenseSweat bee (Halictidae, Halictus ligatus (Say)) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Pipe Creek 4.5K N of Pipe Creek Vegation on side of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720097/photo-image-public-domain-bee-yellowFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228927/world-bee-day-flyer-template-editableView licenseHoney bee USA, TX, Travis Co. Austin, 182m Interior house A.M.Esquivel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720130/photo-image-face-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Bee Day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472752/world-bee-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJumping spider, female (Salticidae, Phidippus sp.) USA, TX, Jeff Davis Co.: Fort Davis Davis Mountains State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720114/photo-image-public-domain-green-animalFree Image from public domain license