Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain orchidanimalartpublic domainwingsinsectsciencemetallicOrchid bee (Apidae, Exaerete frontalis (Guérin-Méneville)) Mexico No Further Data L.E. Gilbert.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 793 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5168 x 3417 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347474/png-aesthetic-beautiful-blueView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Exaerete frontalis (Guérin-Méneville))Mexico. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719994/photo-image-face-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseBlack butterfly frame marble backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200780/black-butterfly-frame-marble-backgroundView licenseAbdomen with stinger of orchid bee (Apidae, Exaerete frontalis (Guérin-Méneville)) Trinidad: W.I. Bush Bush Island, Nariva…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720065/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licensePink butterfly border, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201241/pink-butterfly-border-black-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa championi (Cheesman)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719959/photo-image-public-domain-bee-greenFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa igniventris (Friese)) CR, Puntarenas, Monteverde Cineole bait L.E. Gilbert coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720046/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGlittered butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201206/glittered-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa imperialis (Smith)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720048/photo-image-public-domain-bee-blueFree Image from public domain licenseBlack butterfly frame marble backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200781/black-butterfly-frame-marble-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Exaerete dentata (Linnaeus)) Trinidad, Simla In station building L.E. Gilbert coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720072/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseGlittered butterfly frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201195/glittered-butterfly-frame-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa hemichlora (Cockerell)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719954/photo-image-public-domain-bee-greenFree Image from public domain licenseBiology social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978315/biology-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseEyes and ocelli of an orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa hansoni (Moure)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720069/photo-image-public-domain-bee-eyesFree Image from public domain licenseFloral moon butterfly, editable surreal collage arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360963/floral-moon-butterfly-editable-surreal-collage-artView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Exaerete dentata (Linnaeus)) Trinidad, Simla In station building L.E. Gilbert coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720031/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBiology blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978317/biology-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa igniventris (Friese)) CR, Puntarenas, Monteverde L.E. Gilbert coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719948/photo-image-face-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly border pink watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200817/butterfly-border-pink-watercolor-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa cybelia (Moure)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719945/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly frame wall texture backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200797/butterfly-frame-wall-texture-backgroundView licenseMiddle tibia of orchid bee (Apidae, Eufriesea schmidtiana (Friese)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719960/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly frame wall texture backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200785/butterfly-frame-wall-texture-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa allosticta (Moure)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724390/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licensePink butterfly border, black backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201227/pink-butterfly-border-black-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa villosa (Moure)) Mexico L.E. Gilbert coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724202/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBiology Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744042/biology-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa hemichlora (Cockerell)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724384/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly border pink watercolor backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200821/butterfly-border-pink-watercolor-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa ignita (Smith)) Orchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa ignita (Smith)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724404/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pink butterfly border background, gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201355/watercolor-pink-butterfly-border-background-gradient-designView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa tridentata (Moure)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724215/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly arch frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200889/aesthetic-butterfly-arch-frame-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Eufriesea sp.)CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. ViejoFinca La Selva, 350 ft.Cineole trapL.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719986/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic butterfly arch frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200905/aesthetic-butterfly-arch-frame-backgroundView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Eulaema meriana (Olivier)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720030/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain licensePink watercolor butterfly border background, gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10201414/pink-watercolor-butterfly-border-background-gradient-designView licenseOrchid bee (Apidae, Euglossa hansoni (Moure)) CR, Heredia, 5 KM S.E. Pt. Viejo Finca La Selva, 350 ft. L.E. Gilbert.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8724408/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license