Metallic Green Bee (Halictidae, Agapostemon sp.) Sweat bee, male Texas Agapostemon (Halictidae, Agapostemon texanus (Cresson)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14…

Metallic Sweat Bee (Halictidae, Agapostemon angelicus) USA, NM, Socorro Co.: Sevilleta NWR Blue grama core site, on COEQ…

Sweat Bee (Augochloropsis sp.) USA, Texas, Travis Co., Purple Flowering bush by BIO coll. N. Jackson MNJ121.

Sweat bee (Halictidae, Halictus ligatus (Say)) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Pipe Creek 4.5K N of Pipe Creek Vegation on side of…

Augochloropsis Sumptuosa TEXAS: Bastrop Co. Camp Swift A. Hook & J. Neff Public domain image by Lexi Roberts Produced as…

Unidentified Halictid Bee TEXAS: Travis County Residential Neighborhood; found on Amaryllis sp. 9.83km N of Downtown Austin… Sweat bee (Halictidae, Augochloropsis metallica (Fabricius)) USA, TX, Bastrop Co.: Red Rock Bastrop 2014-14 Texas EcoLab Red…

Abdomen of Norton's Nomia (Halictidae, Nomia nortoni (Cresson)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratory T.…

Sweat bee (Halictus parallelus) TX, Lamar Co. Powderly, Camp Maxey A.W.Hook. Public domain image by Alexis Roberts Produced…

Augochlorella persimilis Female sweat bee (Augachlorella persimilis)TX, Lamar Co. Powderly, Camp Maxey A.W.Hook.

Mason Bee or Blueberry Bee (Megachilidae, Osmia sp.) PMax. Background with solid color. USA, CA, Plumas Co.: 1.6mi N of…

Sweat bee (Halictidae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Commons Ford Ranch

Sweat Bee (Halictus ligatus) TX, Jeff Davis Co. Davis Mountains TNC Res. 1800m, J.L.Neff & A. Hook Public domain image by…

Sweat bee (Halictus confusus) Female sweat Bee (Halictus confusus)NJ, Mormouth Co, Little Silver, Lovett's Pd, RBRHS 13…

Dieunomia nevadensis arizonensis TEXAS: Culberson Co. Van Horne, 44 mi. N J.L.Neff & A.Hook Collected on flowers of Lepidium…

Halictus ligatus. Original public domain image from Flickr

Sweat bee (Halictidae) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Commons Ford Ranch

Potter wasp (Vespidae, Parancistrocerus sp.) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory River trail, mixed…

Square-headed wasp (Crabronidae, Ectemnius sp.) USA, TX, Blanco Co.: Johnson City 17K E Johnson City Road side, oak-juniper…

Southern Yellowjacket (Vespidae, Vespula squamosa) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Crossing Place