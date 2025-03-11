Edit ImageCrop129SaveSaveEdit Imagebutterflyinsectbutterflies public domainpublic domainfreeinsect public domainanimalentomologyTNHC Lepidoptera. A selection of Lepidoptera from the University of Texas Insect Collection.Arrangement by Julia Suits; photograph by Alex Wild. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 973 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4156 x 3370 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBiology course Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956595/biology-course-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAssorted Moths (Lepidoptera) in the University of Texas Insect Collection. Public domain image; arrangement by Julia Suits;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720121/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain licenseHappy biologist's day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956627/happy-biologists-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnidentified Lycaenid Costa Rica: Heredia 5km SE of Puerto Viejo Finca La Selva L. E. Gilbert coll.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719952/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable real pressed butterfly design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView licensePolygrapha cyanea Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12, 2003 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720017/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528543/butterfly-effect-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720193/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528542/butterfly-effect-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDanaus plexippusUSA, TX, Travis Co.:Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll.det. A. Santillana23-x…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720127/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528544/butterfly-effect-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDanaus plexippus USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin, Brackenridge Field Laboratory 9-x-2015 A. Santillana coll. det. A. Santillana…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720198/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091233/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licenseStichophthalma louisa Dorsal and Ventral Views THAILAND; Chiang Rai May 2000 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719997/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-patternFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091307/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAmber Daggerwing, Marpesia berania berania Dorsal and Ventral Views PERU, Junín Region, Satipo Province/ “Shima” June 12…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719983/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal insect element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15004484/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView licenseEmerald (Geometridae, Geometrinae, Dichorda sp.) USA, TX, Gonzales Co.: Palmetto State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720188/photo-image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal insect element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15006628/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView licenseBordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720004/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal insect element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997381/animal-insect-element-set-editable-designView licenseBordered Patch (Nymphalidae, Chlosyne lacinia (Geyer)) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Hornsby Bend Bird Observatory October 18…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720005/photo-image-flower-plant-lightFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091495/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBlotched Leopard Moth (Geometridae, Pantherodes sp.) MX, VZ, Fortin de las Floreshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719950/photo-image-hand-public-domain-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty treatment Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670283/beauty-treatment-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720186/photo-image-plant-leaves-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly effect Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496111/butterfly-effect-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTexas Crescent (Nymphalidae, Anthanassa texana) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720040/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091391/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licensePainted Lady (Nymphalidae, Vanessa cardui) USA, TX, Bandera Co.: Vanderpool Lost Maples State Parkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720041/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091367/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licenseMorpho catenarius Brazil, Santa Caterina J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719981/morpho-catenariusbrazil-santa-caterinaj-robbFree Image from public domain licenseInsect set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15091280/insect-set-editable-design-elementView licenseQueen Butterfly (Nymphalidae, Danaus gilippus) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Brackenridge Field Laboratoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720043/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-animalFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998664/botanical-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRhetenor Blue Morpho (Morpho rhetenor) Peru, Junin Region, Satipo Province/"Shima" June 12, 2003 J. Robb.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720016/photo-image-public-domain-blue-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670621/botanical-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGulf Fritillary (Agraulis vanillae). A gulf fritillary sips nectar from an ironweed at Brackenridge Field Laboratory in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720142/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496116/butterfly-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEight-Spotted Forester (Noctuidae, Alypia octomaculata) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Barton Creek Greenbelthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720135/photo-image-public-domain-black-soilFree Image from public domain license