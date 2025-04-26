rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Interior with the Artist's Easel
Save
Edit Image
artbuildingpublic domainpaintingsoil paintinginteriorarchitecturecanvas
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
The Harbor of Copenhagen seen from Kvæsthusgade by Vilhelm Hammershøi
The Harbor of Copenhagen seen from Kvæsthusgade by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Tree Trunks. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Tree Trunks. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924660/tree-trunks-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Canvas frame mockup, aesthetic oil painting
Canvas frame mockup, aesthetic oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7449227/canvas-frame-mockup-aesthetic-oil-paintingView license
Landscape at Falster by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Landscape at Falster by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922432/landscape-falster-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
A Wing of Christiansborg Palace
A Wing of Christiansborg Palace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721770/wing-christiansborg-palaceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
Vintage sitting room , editable oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView license
View of Christiansborg Palace. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
View of Christiansborg Palace. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924763/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Canvas frame mockup, aesthetic oil painting
Canvas frame mockup, aesthetic oil painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421646/canvas-frame-mockup-aesthetic-oil-paintingView license
Standing Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Standing Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922459/standing-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
The artist's wife Ida Hammershøi with a teacup
The artist's wife Ida Hammershøi with a teacup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823450/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-with-teacupFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910058/png-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView license
Interior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Interior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
The Buildings of the Asiatic Company, seen from St. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
The Buildings of the Asiatic Company, seen from St. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924770/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
The Christ Child is worshiped by the Virgin Mary, who is kneeling between two angels playing music by Antonio Solario
The Christ Child is worshiped by the Virgin Mary, who is kneeling between two angels playing music by Antonio Solario
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920554/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Home & lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Home & lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496105/home-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilsted
The Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilsted
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727654/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-nee-ilstedFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12629035/image-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView license
A Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøi
A Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922566/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Home art Instagram post template
Home art Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685674/home-art-instagram-post-templateView license
Interior.The old tile stove.Albertine Lyst, Lyngby by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Interior.The old tile stove.Albertine Lyst, Lyngby by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924951/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
Photo frame editable mockup, realistic interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120988/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView license
St. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
St. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920752/st-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Amalienborg Square, Copenhagen by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Amalienborg Square, Copenhagen by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922477/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior Artificial light by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Interior Artificial light by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924914/interior-artificial-light-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Jægersborg Allé. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
View of Jægersborg Allé. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924762/view-jaegersborg-alle-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The living room on Frederiksberg Allé by Vilhelm Hammershøi
The living room on Frederiksberg Allé by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
Odilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self-Portrait. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Self-Portrait. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922560/self-portrait-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Interior with an Easel, Bredgade 25 by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Interior with an Easel, Bredgade 25 by Vilhelm Hammershøi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263273/interior-with-easel-bredgade-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license