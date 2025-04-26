Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageartbuildingpublic domainpaintingsoil paintinginteriorarchitecturecanvasInterior with the Artist's EaselOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 984 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5524 x 6735 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseThe Harbor of Copenhagen seen from Kvæsthusgade by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921303/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseTree Trunks. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924660/tree-trunks-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame mockup, aesthetic oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7449227/canvas-frame-mockup-aesthetic-oil-paintingView licenseLandscape at Falster by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922432/landscape-falster-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785595/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA Wing of Christiansborg Palacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721770/wing-christiansborg-palaceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage sitting room , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790401/vintage-sitting-room-editable-oil-paintingView licenseView of Christiansborg Palace. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924763/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCanvas frame mockup, aesthetic oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7421646/canvas-frame-mockup-aesthetic-oil-paintingView licenseStanding Female Nude by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922459/standing-female-nude-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseThe artist's wife Ida Hammershøi with a teacuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823450/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-with-teacupFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910058/png-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView licenseInterior in Strandgade, Sunlight on the Floor by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920739/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseThe Buildings of the Asiatic Company, seen from St. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924770/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseThe Christ Child is worshiped by the Virgin Mary, who is kneeling between two angels playing music by Antonio Solariohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920554/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHome & lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496105/home-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Artist's Wife, Ida Hammershøi, née Ilstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727654/the-artists-wife-ida-hammershoi-nee-ilstedFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's editable The Bedroom, vintage illustration. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12629035/image-1800s-adult-coloring-antiqueView licenseA Room in the Artist's Home in Strandgade, Copenhagen, with the Artist's Wife by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922566/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHome art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685674/home-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseInterior.The old tile stove.Albertine Lyst, Lyngby by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924951/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120988/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licenseSt. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920752/st-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseWhite picture frame mockup, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView licenseAmalienborg Square, Copenhagen by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922477/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944008/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior Artificial light by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924914/interior-artificial-light-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958672/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseView of Jægersborg Allé. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924762/view-jaegersborg-alle-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958671/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe living room on Frederiksberg Allé by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924677/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOdilon Redon's flower border background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944007/odilon-redons-flower-border-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf-Portrait. by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922560/self-portrait-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseInterior with an Easel, Bredgade 25 by Vilhelm Hammershøihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14263273/interior-with-easel-bredgade-vilhelm-hammershoiFree Image from public domain license