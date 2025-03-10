rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The author Emma Kraft
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartpublic domainportraitclothingadultwoman
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Cecilie Marie Elisabeth Schouw, nee Bagge, Poul Johan Schouw's wife by Jens Juel
Cecilie Marie Elisabeth Schouw, nee Bagge, Poul Johan Schouw's wife by Jens Juel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922922/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Elisabeth (Lisa) de la Calmette, née Baroness Iselin, wife of Antoine de la Calmette
Elisabeth (Lisa) de la Calmette, née Baroness Iselin, wife of Antoine de la Calmette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804523/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804729/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Part of a house in Hørsholm
Part of a house in Hørsholm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801125/part-house-horsholmFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
The actor Frederik Schwarz
The actor Frederik Schwarz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804395/the-actor-frederik-schwarzFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
A Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
A Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923068/roman-womanFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait sketch.Presumably the artist's son Thorald Jerichau
Portrait sketch.Presumably the artist's son Thorald Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762456/portrait-sketchpresumably-the-artists-son-thorald-jerichauFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Sophie Birgitta Mathiesen
Sophie Birgitta Mathiesen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804519/sophie-birgitta-mathiesenFree Image from public domain license
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
Businesswoman motivating her team members in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913561/businesswoman-motivating-her-team-members-meetingView license
The actor Frederik Schwarz
The actor Frederik Schwarz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804359/the-actor-frederik-schwarzFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912763/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Study drawing for "Husandagten"
Study drawing for "Husandagten"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727410/study-drawing-for-husandagtenFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912867/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804576/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914965/happy-businesswomen-meetingView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804295/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912835/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
A couple of lovers in a landscape
A couple of lovers in a landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799277/couple-lovers-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913094/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Apollo and Pythia
Apollo and Pythia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804289/apollo-and-pythiaFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913254/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Brandy distiller Bagge's widow
Brandy distiller Bagge's widow
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804782/brandy-distiller-bagges-widowFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913105/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805615/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
Happy businesswomen in a meeting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914886/happy-businesswomen-meetingView license
Duchess Marie Elisabeth of Saxony 1610-84
Duchess Marie Elisabeth of Saxony 1610-84
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798144/duchess-marie-elisabeth-saxony-1610-84Free Image from public domain license
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912552/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView license
Male portrait
Male portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800264/male-portraitFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912962/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804577/unknownFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14913152/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762018/unknownFree Image from public domain license