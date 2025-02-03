CBP Laboratories and Scientific Services (LSS), Springfield, Virginia

Laboratories and Scientific Services (LSS) is the forensic and scientific arm of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), providing forensic and scientific testing in the area of Trade Enforcement, Weapons of Mass Destruction, Intellectual Property Rights, and Narcotics Enforcement. Laboratories and Scientific Services coordinates technical and scientific support to all CBP Trade and Border Protection activities. Seen here is LSS at the Springfield, Virginia location. Photographer: Donna Burton. Original public domain image from Flickr