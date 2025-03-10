Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekiosk machineairport customskioskpublic domaintravelunited statesphotoairportAPC and Global Entry KiosksGlobal Entry and APC Kiosks, located at international airports across the nation, streamline the passenger's entry into the United States. Photo by James Tourtellotte. 