First Panels of the Calexico Border Wall Project Installed

CALEXICO, Calif. – On June 28, 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), began panel installation for approximately 11 miles of new border wall system in place of dilapidated and outdated designs in Calexico, California within U.S. Border Patrol’s (USBP) San Diego Sector. This project will include the construction of 30 foot tall steel bollards and technology improvements. Photo by Mani Albrecht. U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Office of Public Affairs. Visual Communications Division. Original public domain image from Flickr