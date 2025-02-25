The crew of USS Coronado (LCS 4) listens as Capt. Matthew McGonigle, commodore, Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, gives a speech during the ship’s change of command ceremony at Vigor Shipyard in Portland, Oregon, May 3, 2019.

Coronado currently serves as a test ship, conducting research and development (R&D), helping to bring cutting edge technology and new capabilities to the warfighter. LCS vessels are high-speed, agile, shallow draft, mission-focused surface combatants designed for operations in the littoral environment, yet fully capable of open ocean operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ens. Jalen Robinson) Original public domain image from Flickr