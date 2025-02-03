Crew members conduct final inspections on a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response July 26, 2014, before it takes off from Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, to provide support to a military-assisted departure from the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli, Libya.

The U.S. Department of Defense, at the request of the U.S. Department of State, authorized U.S. Service members to support in the evacuation of U.S. Embassy personnel from Libya. (DoD photo by 1st Lt. Maida Kalic, U.S. Marine Corps/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr