A Canadian CH-47 helicopter conducts mission rehearsals with the 82nd Airborne Division's Combat Aviation Brigade for the upcoming Combined Joint Operational Access Exercise 16-01, on Fort Bragg, N.C., Oct. 29, 2015.

More than 50 Canadian paratroopers from the 3rd Battalion, Royal Canadian Regiment and two CH-47 Chinooks will participate in CJOAX 16-01. The 82nd Airborne Division is leading a multinational effort to develop an interoperability program with other nations' forces to operate together quickly and effectively in future operations. (82nd Airborne Division photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull). Original public domain image from Flickr