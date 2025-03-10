Royal Australian Air Force Sgt. Karl Penny, a C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster with the 37th Squadron out of RAAF Base Richmond, Australia, looks out as the parachute for a Low-Cost, Low-Altitude bundle carries humanitarian aid down to the atoll of Kapingamarangi, Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), during Operation Christmas Drop 2018, Dec. 13, 2018.

Every December U.S. Air Force crews from Yokota Air Base, Japan team up with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (Koku Jietai) and RAAF to airdrop supplies to the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, FSM, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Gilmore) Original public domain image from Flickr