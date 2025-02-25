USS Bataan and embarked Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit conduct sustainment operations training at a range along the southern coast of the Gulf of Tadjoura, July 9, 2017.

The training demonstrates USS Bataan and 24th MEU's ability to rapidly project ship to shore movements and conduct military operations in a variety of harsh environments. The Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa supported this annual training event by coordinating and de-conflicting mission operations at the Arta range to accommodate the training, which also provided a valuable opportunity to demonstrate the USS Bataan's ability to move hundreds of personnel and thousands of tons of equipment from ship to shore using a variety of methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eboni Prince). Original public domain image from Flickr