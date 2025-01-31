U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force set up perimeter security during a fast rope exercise at Auxiliary Airfield 2, Yuma, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2015.

This training evolution is apart of Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) 1-16, a seven week training event, hosted by Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Summer Dowding MAWTS-1 COMCAM/ Released). Original public domain image from Flickr