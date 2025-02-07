U.S. Army Sgt. Josue Vaquerano, a combat medic representing the 456th Area Support Medical Command, 3rd Medical Command Deployment Support, competes in the Obstacle Course event at the 2019 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort Bragg, N.C. June 24, 2019.

This year's Best Warrior Competition will determine the top non-commissioned officer and junior enlisted Solider who will represent the U.S. Army Reserve in the Department of the Army Best Warrior Competition Later this year at Fort A.P. Hill, Va. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Lena Wakayama). Original public domain image from Flickr