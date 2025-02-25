A U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (REIN), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) as part of Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) in the Atlantic Ocean, Nov. 19, 2017.

The exercise allows all elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) to join and train in realistic scenarios so the MEU as a whole can meet its Pre-Deployment Training Program objectives prior to their upcoming deployment at sea. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jon Sosner) Original public domain image from Flickr