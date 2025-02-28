Chilean Navy divers 2nd Sgt. Bernardo Alcaide, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Roprigo Fuentas walk along the ocean floor during diving operations near Valparaiso, Chile, June 29, 2011.

Chilean sailors and U.S. Sailors assigned to Company 2-3, Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 were participating in Navy Diver-Southern Partnership Station. Southern Partnership Station is an annual deployment of U.S. ships to the U.S. Southern Command's area of responsibility in the Caribbean and Latin America. The exercise involves information sharing with navies, coast guards and civilian services throughout the region. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jayme Pastoric, U.S. Navy) Original public domain image from Flickr