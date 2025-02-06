A Peruvian special operations sailor maintains security in a hallway during a nighttime direct action raid scenario as part of exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2014 at the Kahuku Training Area, Hawaii, July 13, 2014.

RIMPAC is a U.S. Pacific Fleet-hosted biennial multinational maritime exercise designed to foster and sustain international cooperation on the security of the world's oceans. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Gay, U.S. Navy/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr