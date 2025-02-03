U.S. Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise (CVN 65) attach pallets of ammunition to an MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 in the Atlantic Ocean Oct. 25, 2012.

The helicopter transferred Enterprise’s unused munitions to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Sacagawea (T-AKE 2), not shown, during the carrier’s last ammunition offload before its return to home port. Enterprise was returning from a deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility, where it conducted maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (DoD photo by Information Systems Technician 1st Class Stephen Wolff, U.S. Navy) Original public domain image from Flickr