Iraqi soldiers assigned to 71st Iraqi Army Brigade move closer to an objective, seeking a new location for cover during a simulated exercise under fire at Camp Taji, Iraq, Nov. 18, 2015.

The soldiers participated in the training to learn how to move as a team and react to enemy fire. This training is in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, a coalition of 60-plus nations that have joined together to defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant and the threat they pose to Iraq, Syria, the region and the wider international community. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Marlow/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr