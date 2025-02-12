The crane aboard the civilian vessel Jascon 25 transfers the second-deck level of the mine countermeasures ship USS Guardian (MCM 5) to the Jascon 25?s deck March 2, 2013, in the Sulu Sea. The Guardian, background, ran aground on the Tubbataha Reef Jan. 17, 2013, and the Navy contracted with commercial salvage teams to dismantle and remove the vessel.

The Navy declared the 23-year-old ship a total loss after it sustained severe damage from the grounding and heavy seas. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson Bomjardim, U.S. Navy) Original public domain image from Flickr