U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Mehaffey carries his gear to the rendezvous point after parachuting 10,000 feet during parachute training operations Aug. 13, 2018 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan.

Landing Support Company completed parachute and air delivery training to ensure Marines maintain proficiency and meet required training hours. Mehaffey, a parachute rigger with Air Delivery Platoon, LS Co., 3rd Transportation Support Battalion, is a native of Warminster, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jamin M. Powell)

Original public domain image from Flickr