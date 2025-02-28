Members of the U.S. Navy's Ceremonial Guard Drill Team conduct training outside their facility at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., May 19, 2016.

Members of the Navy Ceremonial Guard participate in some of the nation's most prestigious ceremonies, including presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials. In addition, the Navy Ceremonial Guard serves as the funeral escort and conducts all services for Navy personnel buried in Arlington National Cemetery. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher S. Muncy) Original public domain image from Flickr