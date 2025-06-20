A landing craft, air cushion prepares to enter the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) while under way in the Savu Sea Oct. 22, 2009, to backload personnel and equipment from Timor-Leste.

U.S. Sailors from the Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group and embarked Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are participating in Marine Exercise 2009, a multilateral exercise that promotes cooperation through civic action programs and training with the Timor-Leste and Australian militaries. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eva-Marie Ramsaran, U.S. Navy). Original public domain image from Flickr