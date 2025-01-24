KUCHINEY DARVISHAN, Helmand province, Afghanistan — U.S. Marine Sgt. Jeremy Holsten, a 25-year-old squad leader with 3rd Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment and native of Albuquerque, greets local children during a partnered security patrol with Afghan National Army soldiers here, Dec. 18. On the patrol, the ANA and Marines interacted with local citizens and conducted a vehicle checkpoint.

The Marines of “America’s Battalion” are aiding the Afghan National Security Forces in assuming security responsibilities over Helmand province’s Garmsir district. Their interoperability is designed to further the expansion of stability, development and legitimate governance of Afghanistan by defeating insurgent forces and helping secure the Afghan people. Original public domain image from Flickr