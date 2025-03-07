U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members conduct a pass in review for Gens. Norton Schwartz and Mark A. Welsh III, the outgoing and incoming chiefs of staff of the Air Force, respectively, during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Aug. 10, 2012.

Schwartz retired after serving 39 years in the Air Force, the last four as its senior uniformed leader. Welsh served most recently as the commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (DoD photo by Master Sgt. Cecilio Ricardo, U.S. Air Force). Original public domain image from Flickr