The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), bottom center, and the Military Sealift Command fast combat support ship USNS Rainier (T-AOE 7), top center, cruise in formation with ships from the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group during an underway replenishment in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 19, 2010.

The strike group was on deployment to the U.S. 7th and 5th Fleet areas of responsibility conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stephen D. Doyle II, U.S. Navy). Original public domain image from Flickr