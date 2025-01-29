USS Florida Visits Greece

SOUDA BAY, Greece (Mar. 09, 2010) USS Florida (SSGN 728), Ohio-class guided-missile submarine, arrives for a routine port visit to the island of Crete. Florida is home ported in Naval Submarine Base, Kings Bay, Georgia and has a crew of 14 officers and 144 enlisted. The SSGN is a key element of the Navy's future fighting force. With its tremendous payload capacity, each SSGN employs emerging technologies and brings a new set of mission and operational capability to the war fighter. U.S. Navy photo by Paul Farley. Original public domain image from Flickr