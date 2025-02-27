U.S. Marines with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), exercise during a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program course aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Dec. 10, 2018.

The Essex Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 13th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Austin Mealy) Original public domain image from Flickr