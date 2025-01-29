Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageflowercornucopia farm in scottsburgconservation agricultureplantpublic domainbotanicalfloralunited statesMums farm, green bushes. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5958 x 3972 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAgriculture class poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591054/agriculture-class-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePumpkin grows at Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, IN. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733776/photo-image-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868770/agriculture-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCorps inspection, corn, farmer hands. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732028/photo-image-plant-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgricultural revolution Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655487/agricultural-revolution-instagram-post-templateView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, IN. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733779/photo-image-plant-public-domain-redFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868764/agriculture-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCorps inspection, corn, farmer hands. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732143/photo-image-plant-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAgriculture class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868767/agriculture-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYellow pumpkins, vegetable garden. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733787/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseBank loan advertisement Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11524909/bank-loan-advertisement-instagram-post-templateView licenseCorps inspection, corn, farmer hands. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733889/photo-image-plant-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWind energy poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11628635/wind-energy-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseKevin Baird inspects the corn growing at Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, IN on Aug. 12, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734985/photo-image-hand-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable development Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11822748/sustainable-development-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePumpkins grow at Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, IN on Sept. 30, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734951/photo-image-public-domain-food-2021Free Image from public domain licenseBeef jerky label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14555459/beef-jerky-label-template-editable-designView licenseA pumpkin grows at Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, IN on Sept. 30, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735011/photo-image-public-domain-food-2021Free Image from public domain licenseWind energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9481199/wind-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePumpkin squash, homegrown vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731938/photo-image-plant-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRenewable power Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10173437/renewable-power-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePumpkins grow at Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, IN. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733807/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseWind energy Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868864/wind-energy-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePumpkin squash, homegrown vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733764/photo-image-plant-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWind energy Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868865/wind-energy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKevin Baird tends to his growing pumpkins and squashes at Cornucopia Farm in Scottsburg, IN on Sept. 30, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735046/photo-image-public-domain-person-foodFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738037/livestock-farming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePumpkins grow at Cornucopia Farms in Scottsburg, Indiana on August 12, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735074/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseFarming technology poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945293/farming-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTomato plants, greenhouse farming. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731904/photo-image-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045811/farming-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTomatoes grow in a high tunnel at Cornucopia Farms in Scottsburg, Indiana on August 12, 2021.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735089/photo-image-public-domain-food-soilFree Image from public domain licenseWind energy blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868866/wind-energy-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTomatoes grow at Perkins' Good Earth Farm. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731937/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain licenseFarming industry poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11712279/farming-industry-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA variety of greens grow at Perkins' Good Earth Farm. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731886/photo-image-plant-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseLivestock farming Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738036/livestock-farming-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSeedlings tray, farming, agriculture. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732024/photo-image-plant-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseTractor for rent poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11945284/tractor-for-rent-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFarmers picking crops, zucchini. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733782/photo-image-public-domain-bee-greenFree Image from public domain license