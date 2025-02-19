Augochlora pura, f, clypeus, Hardy Co. ZS PMax UDR.

Metallic Green with overtones of blues, yellows, and reds. Augochlora pura from West Virginia. Note the forked tip of the mandible with the slightly offset points. Note too how the suture lines create peninsular sinuses next to the sides of the clypeus. There. Now you know how to ID A. pura from Eastern North America. Photo by Aidan Griffin. All photographs are public domain, feel free to download and use as you wish. Photography Information: Canon Mark II 5D, Zerene Stacker, Stackshot Sled, 65mm Canon MP-E 1-5X macro lens, Twin Macro Flash in Styrofoam Cooler, F5.0, ISO 100, Shutter Speed 200. Contact information: Sam Droege - sdroege@usgs.gov. Original public domain image from Flickr