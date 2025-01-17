Atlas Drop 11

SOROTI, Uganda—Uganda People’s Defense Forces and U.S. Soldiers wait for supplies to be dropped from a Ugandan Air Force Mi-17 helicopter during ATLAS DROP 11 at Drop Zone White near Olilim April 18.



Atlas Drop, an annual joint aerial-delivery exercise sponsored by U.S. Army Africa that brings together U.S. Army personnel with counterparts from the Ugandan Peoples Defense Forces, is designed to enhance the readiness of both countries’ resupply and logistical capabilities, and will consist of classroom instruction and a field training exercise. AD 11 will increase the capability of both UPDF and U.S. forces to resupply Soldiers operating in remote areas. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brock Jones, 128th MPAD, UTARNG). Original public domain image from Flickr