COVID-19 VACCINATIONS.

Following approval from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) began providing the COVID-19 pediatric vaccination to children between the ages of five and eleven, Nov. 8. “For our younger children, it can be difficult keeping the mask on them,” said Lt. Mariacristina Diaz, NMCP’s Immunization Clinic’s department head. “They can easily contract the virus and spread it. Getting vaccinated not only lessens the risk of them getting the virus and spreading it, but it can also lower the severity and impact if they do get sick.”. Original public domain image from Flickr