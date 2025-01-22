rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Farmers picking crops, zucchini. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
workers agriculturepotato farmingbeepublic domaingreenunited statesfarmvegetable
Organic farming Instagram post template, editable text
Organic farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768406/organic-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Handpicked zucchini, fresh vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickr
Handpicked zucchini, fresh vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732121/photo-image-plant-hands-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Farming expo Instagram post templates, editable design
Farming expo Instagram post templates, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890011/farming-expo-instagram-post-templates-editable-designView license
Seedlings tray, farming, agriculture. Original public domain image from Flickr
Seedlings tray, farming, agriculture. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732024/photo-image-plant-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Soil Instagram post template, editable text
Soil Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11935523/soil-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tomatoes grow at Perkins' Good Earth Farm. Original public domain image from Flickr
Tomatoes grow at Perkins' Good Earth Farm. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731937/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
Editable farming design, community remix
Editable farming design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13819728/editable-farming-design-community-remixView license
A variety of greens grow at Perkins' Good Earth Farm. Original public domain image from Flickr
A variety of greens grow at Perkins' Good Earth Farm. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731886/photo-image-plant-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain license
Farming service Instagram post template, editable text
Farming service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12588668/farming-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Green tomatoes plant, farming. Original public domain image from Flickr
Green tomatoes plant, farming. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731940/photo-image-plant-public-domain-greenFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12394247/farmer-girl-holding-potato-crate-editable-remixView license
Fresh farm produce for sale. Original public domain image from Flickr
Fresh farm produce for sale. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731867/photo-image-public-domain-food-saleFree Image from public domain license
Organic farm blog banner template, editable text
Organic farm blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397092/organic-farm-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sunflower, floral background. Original public domain image from Flickr
Sunflower, floral background. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733784/photo-image-flower-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer holding vegetables basket editable remix
3D farmer holding vegetables basket editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12453476/farmer-holding-vegetables-basket-editable-remixView license
Tomato plants, greenhouse farming. Original public domain image from Flickr
Tomato plants, greenhouse farming. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731904/photo-image-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Potato farming Instagram post template, editable text
Potato farming Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397560/potato-farming-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Harvested zucchini, fresh vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickr
Harvested zucchini, fresh vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731909/photo-image-plant-public-domain-greensFree Image from public domain license
Agriculture daily Instagram post template
Agriculture daily Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443932/agriculture-daily-instagram-post-templateView license
Small peppers, homegrown vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickr
Small peppers, homegrown vegetable. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733793/photo-image-plant-public-domain-greenFree Image from public domain license
Smart farming Instagram post template
Smart farming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444327/smart-farming-instagram-post-templateView license
Mint grows at Perkins' Good Earth Farm in DeMotte, IN July 2, 2021.
Mint grows at Perkins' Good Earth Farm in DeMotte, IN July 2, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735049/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Instagram post template
Farming vlog Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704617/farming-vlog-instagram-post-templateView license
Faith Anema harvests zucchini at Perkins' Good Earth Farm July 2, 2021.
Faith Anema harvests zucchini at Perkins' Good Earth Farm July 2, 2021.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735027/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457478/farmer-girl-holding-potato-crate-editable-remixView license
Bee on sunflower, flower pollination. Original public domain image from Flickr
Bee on sunflower, flower pollination. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732008/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Agrifood industry poster template, editable text & design
Agrifood industry poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11663709/agrifood-industry-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Aila Kingma (left) and Faith Anema harvest zucchini at Perkins' Good Earth Farm July 2, 2021. (NRCS Photo by Brandon…
Aila Kingma (left) and Faith Anema harvest zucchini at Perkins' Good Earth Farm July 2, 2021. (NRCS Photo by Brandon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8708693/photo-image-public-domain-women-personFree Image from public domain license
Farming service Instagram story template, editable text
Farming service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485051/farming-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Lettuce, vegetable patch.
Lettuce, vegetable patch.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647019/lettuce-vegetable-patchFree Image from public domain license
Farm life poster template
Farm life poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14490893/farm-life-poster-templateView license
Teter Organic Farm and Retreat CenterTomatillos grow at Teter Organic Farm and Retreat Center in Noblesville, Indiana June…
Teter Organic Farm and Retreat CenterTomatillos grow at Teter Organic Farm and Retreat Center in Noblesville, Indiana June…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654756/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain license
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
3D farmer girl holding potato crate editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457112/farmer-girl-holding-potato-crate-editable-remixView license
Teter Organic Farm and Retreat CenterA radish grows at Teter Organic Farm and Retreat Center in Noblesville, Indiana June…
Teter Organic Farm and Retreat CenterA radish grows at Teter Organic Farm and Retreat Center in Noblesville, Indiana June…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655019/photo-image-plant-public-domain-foodFree Image from public domain license
Farming expo Instagram post template, editable text
Farming expo Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907800/farming-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Teter Organic Farm and Retreat CenterKaty Rogers, the farm manager at Teter Organic Farm and Retreat Center in Noblesville…
Teter Organic Farm and Retreat CenterKaty Rogers, the farm manager at Teter Organic Farm and Retreat Center in Noblesville…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654737/photo-image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Organic farming poster template
Organic farming poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437523/organic-farming-poster-templateView license
Teter Organic Farm and Retreat CenterLettuce grows at Teter Organic Farm and Retreat Center in Noblesville, Indiana June 21…
Teter Organic Farm and Retreat CenterLettuce grows at Teter Organic Farm and Retreat Center in Noblesville, Indiana June 21…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654735/photo-image-flower-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
Farming service poster template
Farming service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14488848/farming-service-poster-templateView license
Katy Rogers (left) and Pam Boyd plant lettuce at Teter Organic Farm in Noblesville, Indiana May 13, 2022. Teter Organic Farm…
Katy Rogers (left) and Pam Boyd plant lettuce at Teter Organic Farm in Noblesville, Indiana May 13, 2022. Teter Organic Farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652669/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license