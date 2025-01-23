rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Monarch butterflies, flower fields. Original public domain image from Flickr
Save
Edit Image
monarch butterflyflower fieldchautauquapollinatorillinois natureanimalbeautifulbloom
E.A. Séguy's vintage butterfly, aesthetic flower illustration, remixed by rawpixel
E.A. Séguy's vintage butterfly, aesthetic flower illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721112/png-aesthetic-animal-artView license
Monarch butterflies at Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge in Illinois. Original public domain image from Flickr
Monarch butterflies at Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge in Illinois. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732271/photo-image-flower-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly, aesthetic flower illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage butterfly, aesthetic flower illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721113/vintage-butterfly-aesthetic-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Monarch butterflies, flower field. Original public domain image from Flickr
Monarch butterflies, flower field. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732340/photo-image-flower-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Butterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672599/butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Monarch butterflies at Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge in Illinois
Monarch butterflies at Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge in Illinois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735204/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Butterflies & flowers animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Butterflies & flowers animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672513/butterflies-flowers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Monarch Butterfly, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, IllinoisPhoto by Katie Dreas/USFWS. Original public domain image…
Monarch Butterfly, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, IllinoisPhoto by Katie Dreas/USFWS. Original public domain image…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029183/photo-image-butterfly-bird-natureFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Monarch butterflies roosting. Original public domain image from Flickr
Monarch butterflies roosting. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732264/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Zebra swallowtail butterfly on butterfly milkweed We spotted this zebra swallowtail butterfly on butterfly milkweed at Mingo…
Zebra swallowtail butterfly on butterfly milkweed We spotted this zebra swallowtail butterfly on butterfly milkweed at Mingo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028201/photo-image-flower-plant-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor butterflies in flower field, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor butterflies in flower field, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472261/editable-watercolor-butterflies-flower-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Monarchs on liatris A favorite nectar source in late summer for monarchs is liatris. We saw this pair at Minnesota Valley…
Monarchs on liatris A favorite nectar source in late summer for monarchs is liatris. We saw this pair at Minnesota Valley…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028937/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain license
Mountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Mountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661194/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Monarch pair nectaring on liatris This pair of monarchs are feeding on liatris. This plant is known for high quality nectar…
Monarch pair nectaring on liatris This pair of monarchs are feeding on liatris. This plant is known for high quality nectar…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028957/photo-image-flower-plant-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Mountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable design
Mountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661185/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Roosting Monarch Butterflies These monarch butterflies were spotted roosting in an oak tree at Port Louisa National Wildlife…
Roosting Monarch Butterflies These monarch butterflies were spotted roosting in an oak tree at Port Louisa National Wildlife…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028718/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Flower pressing workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Flower pressing workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894968/flower-pressing-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Monarch butterflies roosting. Original public domain image from Flickr
Monarch butterflies roosting. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733821/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain license
Sunflower & butterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
Sunflower & butterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661508/sunflower-butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView license
Painted Lady Butterfly Did you know there are more than 100 plant species that can host painted lady caterpillars? Here's a…
Painted Lady Butterfly Did you know there are more than 100 plant species that can host painted lady caterpillars? Here's a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028503/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Orange Sulphur ButterflyPhoto by USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr
Orange Sulphur ButterflyPhoto by USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028540/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Monarch Butterfly on Wild BergamotPhoto by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr
Monarch Butterfly on Wild BergamotPhoto by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028455/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Monarch Butterfly on Native Field Thistle
Monarch Butterfly on Native Field Thistle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028981/monarch-butterfly-native-field-thistleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Monarch butterfly We spotted this monarch butterfly enjoying nectar at Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in…
Monarch butterfly We spotted this monarch butterfly enjoying nectar at Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028783/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Monarch roosting at MN Valley We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They do this during…
Monarch roosting at MN Valley We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They do this during…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028782/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Flower art Instagram post template, editable text
Flower art Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552103/flower-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Monarch butterflies roosting We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They do this during…
Monarch butterflies roosting We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They do this during…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028473/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Northern pearly-eye and fritillary butterflies We spotted one northern pearly-eye and three fritillary butterflies on this…
Northern pearly-eye and fritillary butterflies We spotted one northern pearly-eye and three fritillary butterflies on this…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028481/photo-image-butterfly-summer-natureFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Monarch butterflies roosting with a dragonfly We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They…
Monarch butterflies roosting with a dragonfly We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028938/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain license
Welcome spring story template, editable social media design
Welcome spring story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357301/welcome-spring-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Monarchs roosting on dead elm branch We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees. They do this during migration. Photo by Mara…
Monarchs roosting on dead elm branch We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees. They do this during migration. Photo by Mara…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028975/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain license