Edit ImageCropU.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagemonarch butterflyflower fieldchautauquapollinatorillinois natureanimalbeautifulbloomMonarch butterflies, flower fields. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarE.A. Séguy's vintage butterfly, aesthetic flower illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721112/png-aesthetic-animal-artView licenseMonarch butterflies at Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge in Illinois. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732271/photo-image-flower-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly, aesthetic flower illustration, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8721113/vintage-butterfly-aesthetic-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMonarch butterflies, flower field. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732340/photo-image-flower-public-domain-beeFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672599/butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMonarch butterflies at Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge in Illinoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8735204/photo-image-flower-plant-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseButterflies & flowers animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672513/butterflies-flowers-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMonarch Butterfly, Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge, IllinoisPhoto by Katie Dreas/USFWS. Original public domain image…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4029183/photo-image-butterfly-bird-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseMonarch butterflies roosting. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8732264/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView licenseZebra swallowtail butterfly on butterfly milkweed We spotted this zebra swallowtail butterfly on butterfly milkweed at Mingo…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028201/photo-image-flower-plant-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor butterflies in flower field, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472261/editable-watercolor-butterflies-flower-field-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMonarchs on liatris A favorite nectar source in late summer for monarchs is liatris. We saw this pair at Minnesota Valley…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028937/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661194/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMonarch pair nectaring on liatris This pair of monarchs are feeding on liatris. This plant is known for high quality nectar…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028957/photo-image-flower-plant-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseMountain goat domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661185/mountain-goat-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRoosting Monarch Butterflies These monarch butterflies were spotted roosting in an oak tree at Port Louisa National Wildlife…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028718/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894968/flower-pressing-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMonarch butterflies roosting. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733821/photo-image-public-domain-butterfly-natureFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower & butterflies animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661508/sunflower-butterflies-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licensePainted Lady Butterfly Did you know there are more than 100 plant species that can host painted lady caterpillars? Here's a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028503/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseOrange Sulphur ButterflyPhoto by USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028540/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseMonarch Butterfly on Wild BergamotPhoto by Courtney Celley/USFWS. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028455/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseMonarch Butterfly on Native Field Thistlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028981/monarch-butterfly-native-field-thistleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseMonarch butterfly We spotted this monarch butterfly enjoying nectar at Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028783/photo-image-flower-plant-beeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseMonarch roosting at MN Valley We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They do this during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028782/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower art Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552103/flower-art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMonarch butterflies roosting We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They do this during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028473/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseNorthern pearly-eye and fritillary butterflies We spotted one northern pearly-eye and three fritillary butterflies on this…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028481/photo-image-butterfly-summer-natureFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView licenseMonarch butterflies roosting with a dragonfly We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees at several refuges in Minnesota. They…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028938/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome spring story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357301/welcome-spring-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMonarchs roosting on dead elm branch We are seeing monarchs roosting in trees. They do this during migration. Photo by Mara…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4028975/photo-image-tree-bee-butterflyFree Image from public domain license