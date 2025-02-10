Edit ImageCropU.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imageasian giant hornetasian hornetpublic domainanimalinsecttagphotocc0USDA and Washington State agriculture officials tagged this Asian giant hornet, Sept. 10,2021. Once tagged, the team released and tracked the hornet to its nest in less than three hours. 