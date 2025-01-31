Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecelebrityactor qualitiespress conferencefamous actorpeople talkingwilliam shatnerpublic domain actors imagesactorWilliam Shatner at Rocketlab Facility opening, 12 October 2018. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 799 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4928 x 3280 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpecial interview Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552703/special-interview-facebook-post-templateView licenseGroucho Marx, actor, comedian by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301339/groucho-marx-actor-comedian-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseExclusive interview Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14493761/exclusive-interview-instagram-post-templateView licenseJimmy Carter by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6303545/jimmy-carter-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseExclusive interview Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13640560/exclusive-interview-facebook-post-templateView licenseJimmy Carter Plains, Georgia by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301847/jimmy-carter-plains-georgia-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseCarter press conference in Washington by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6300092/carter-press-conference-washington-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseBlack botanical cloth mockup, William Morris' famous artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7146092/imageView licenseGov. Bill Clinton by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301333/gov-bill-clinton-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRonald Reagan and Nancy Reagan at Yale press conference by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6315981/image-face-wooden-personFree Image from public domain licenseMeet & greet poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794963/meet-greet-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMuhammad Ali by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308237/muhammad-ali-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695709/italian-food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on the deficit Friday, October 21, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10993940/photo-image-person-woman-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on banning Russian energy imports as a result of its invasion of Ukraine, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654044/image-people-logo-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854678/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks in National Statuary Hall on the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9652082/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licenseFormer President Barack Obama delivers remarks during an Affordable Care Act event with President Joe Biden, Tuesday, April…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654006/image-people-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty magazine book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731526/beauty-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView licensePresident Clinton addresses the Third High School in Sarajevohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046470/photo-image-person-microphoneFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12534910/italian-food-menu-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks to bipartisan mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting, Friday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072998/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695766/italian-food-menu-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden holds a press conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654545/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden delivers remarks on Earth Day prior to signing an executive order strengthening the nation’s forests…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653503/image-face-people-earthFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695653/italian-food-menu-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePresident Joe Biden holds a press conference in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. (Official…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654287/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower delivery blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12530885/flower-delivery-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFormer President Barack Obama delivers remarks on the Affordable Care Act at an event with President Joe Biden, Tuesday…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9653715/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseColorful retro poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7842147/colorful-retro-poster-template-editable-designView licenseJimmy Carter at the United Nations, New York by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6301839/jimmy-carter-the-united-nations-new-york-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseBusiness conference advertisement blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831636/business-conference-advertisement-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseSecretary Blinken Delivers Remarks at the J Street National ConferenceSecretary of State Antony J. Blinken delivers remarks…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11072931/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSummer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView licenseSecretary Blinken Takes Questions from the Press with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654428/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license