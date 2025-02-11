Ambassador Gilbert visits key Innovation Hubs and collaborative working spaces in Wellington, June 8, 2015.

On June the 8th, U.S. Ambassador Gilbert was given a tour of the key innovation hubs and collaborative working spaces in the capital city, Wellington – Creative HQ, BizDojo, Dev Academy (Enspiral), and meet with representative from the Akina Foundation, Dave Allison. The tour provided the Ambassador with a clear picture of the Innovation sector – from idea, to incubator, to government and private sector support networks, to funders, to market access, international growth, and social enterprise elements. Original public domain image from Flickr