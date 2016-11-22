Visit of U.S.S.

Sampson to Auckland, November 22, 2016



2016 marks the 75th Anniversary of the foundation of the Royal New Zealand Navy. This occasion was celebrated with a programme of commemorative events and activities -collectively named Operation NEPTUNE.



The U.S. Secretary of the Navy, Ray Mabus, also joined in on the celebrations.



The USS Sampson took part in the celebrations after helping with disaster relief efforts following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the Kaikoura region of New Zealand. Original public domain image from Flickr