Armistice 100 Easter Rally, 22 March, 2018

DCM Sue Niblock and Embassy colleagues met the Armistice 100 Easter Rally as it came into Queen Elizabeth Park at Paekakariki.



The convoy of 23 mostly vintage military vehicles is traveling all around the North and South Islands and includes 12 Americans with vehicles they have brought from the U.S. for the event. Vehicles include jeeps, Chevy and Dodge trucks, a Unimog and a Bedford.



The group is stopped at QE Park to visit the Marines Memorial and hear about the history of the Marines in the area during WWII. Original public domain image from Flickr