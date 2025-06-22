Paul Soliai Foundation Samoa Tour 2014

The Embassy is proud to host two top Samoan NFL stars - Paul Soliai and Isaako Aaitui- from the Paul Soliai Foundation. THEY are visiting Samoa April 2-5, 2014 AND are holding public clinics, visiting schools, and meeting with government officials. Their visit is to promote the positive pathways sports can provide - from education opportunities to a healthier lifestyle. Both Soliai and Aaitui grew up in Samoa and they are the first current NFL stars to visit Samoa. Original public domain image from Flickr